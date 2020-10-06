Restricted entry, no touching of idols: Govt calls for COVID-appropriate behaviour in its festive season SOPs

Because of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak festivals will also have to be celebrated differently this year. Accordingly, the Centre, on October 6, issued a series of standard operating procedures (SOPs) that people will have to follow during the upcoming festive season.

PLANNING OF EVENTS

Events should be planned with staggered timings and restricted entries. Physical distancing marks on floors, adequate supplies of sanitisers and thermal guns must be ensured by festival organisers. Pre-identification of space/ site in each event venue for isolation of suspect cases and close circuit cameras to monitor social distancing have also been made mandatory.

COVID-APPROPRIATE BEHAVIOUR

Compliance of physical distance norms, wearing of masks at each venue would have to be monitored. In case of rallies and processions, route planning, identification of immersion sites, ensuring cap on numbers and physical distancing must be planned beforehand and measures for enforcement outlined.

Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places as far as feasible. Use of face covers/masks would be mandatory. Spitting continues to remain prohibited. Use of the Aarogya Setu App is advised.

HOW WILL YOU WORSHIP

In religious places, touching of statues/idols/holy books etc. shall not be allowed. In view of the potential threat of spread of the infection, as far as feasible, recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed. Community kitchens/langars/ ‘Ann-daan’, etc, at event venues should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

Community kitchen managers and business owners of food outlets will have to ensure strict adherence to personal hygiene at all times, especially while preparing, serving, and eating meals and also after disposal.

MAINTENANCE OF COMMON AREA

Cleaning and regular disinfection (using one percent sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails, queue barricades, seats, benches, washroom fixtures, etc) is to be made mandatory in all public utility common areas. Visitors and staff should be advised to dispose of used face covers/masks in covered bins available on the premises

SOPS TO BE FOLLOWED WHEN COVID-POSITIVE PERSON IS FOUND

Place the ill person in a room or area where the individual is isolated from others. The person will remain isolated while wearing a mask/face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor. Disinfection of the premises if the patient is found positive, risk assessment to be done by the designated public health authority.

VENUE

The number of visitors inside the event venue shall be restricted. There has to be special seating arrangement in pandals, food courts, shows etc. that must ensure adequate physical distancing. Any shops, stalls, cafeteria, etc, whether outside or inside the premises, will have to follow physical distancing norms. Arrangements for safe drinking water, if required, should be made (preferably with provision of disposable cups and glasses) at the venue. The venue must have proper ventilation; cross ventilation will be mandatory.

For entry into the religious places, shoes/footwear to be preferably taken off inside own vehicle. If needed they should be kept in separate slots for each individual/family by the persons themselves. Proper crowd management inside and outside premises like parking lots, waiting areas, stalls, and eateries must be ensured.

Stressing the importance of COVID-appropriate behaviour, the government said significant amount of prevention fatigue has set in and that we need to be doubly cautious at this time.