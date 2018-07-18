Restrict printing paper to save national wealth: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

In his efforts to save the environment and national wealth, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has restricted the use of printing paper in government offices. He urged the people of Tripura to follow the same.

Deb, who heads the general administration in Tripura sent out an order, asking government employees to avoid taking printouts, unless they are extremely important, according to a Times of India report. To minimize the use of paper, he asked all government employees to ensure printouts are taken on both the sides of paper.

“It has come to our notice that in the name of drafts of letters, orders, memorandum, and design a huge amount of papers are misused in government offices, which can easily be stopped,” Deb said.

The Tripura CM added that for a 10-line letter, three drafts are used by officers which lead to paper wastage. He believes that such corrections can be easily done on the computer itself, which will not only save paper but also time and manpower.

“We have also introduced e-gazette and e-office to make paperless governance popular and are also trying to make Tripura a model state in the country in the next three years,” Deb added.

The chief minister who took charge in March 2018 said that a bulk of these papers are trashed in the name of draft corrections and these actions are destroying the environment and national wealth.

Reducing the paper usage could save the state about Rs 20 crore annually.