Restaurant owner killed in Greater Noida by miscreants following verbal spat, police nab accused

The deceased, identified as Sunil Agrawal, was murdered on August 31 outside his restaurant in Greater Noida.

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 06:36 PM IST
Representative Image

A restaurant owner in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida was killed following a verbal spat with miscreants, the police said on September 1, shortly after nabbing the three main accused involved in the murder.

The deceased, identified as Sunil Agrawal, was murdered on August 31 outside his restaurant, which is based in a residential complex called Mitra.

According to the police, the quarrel initially broke out between a worker of the restaurant and a personnel of a food delivery aggregator.

The accused, who were under the influence of alcohol, got themselves involved in the verbal spat, Additional DCP Greater Noida Vishal Pandey said.

When Agrawal reached the spot and attempted to resolve the matter, the accused killed him, the official added.

"The three were hanging around outside the restaurant in an inebriated state when a Swiggy or a Zomato delivery agent was arguing with the restaurant staff. They somehow got involved and shot the restaurant owner who was trying to intervene. They appeared to be drunk," Additional DCP Pandey said.

The three accused were spotted earlier today during a police blockade, the Additional DCP said. However, they did not stop their vehicle and escaped from the site, he added. Subsequently, another police team attempted to apprehend them.

The accused, instead of surrendering, began firing at the police which led to a gunfight. One of the main accused, identified as Vikas Chauwdhary, was shot on the leg and taken to the hospital, whereas, the other two accused were arrested, the police officer said.

During interrogation, they narrated the sequence of the murder case, the police claimed, adding that further investigation is underway.
Tags: #Greater noida #India #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Sep 1, 2021 02:22 pm

