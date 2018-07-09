App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Restaurant ordered to pay Rs 5 lakh after car gets stolen from valet parking

According to commission's observation, the hotel failed to provide basic security.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Consumer Forum has ordered a restaurant to pay Rs 5 lakh in compensation after a man lodged a complaint that his car had gone missing from valet parking of a hotel.

According to reports, the valet personnel said that he mistakenly gave the keys to the wrong person.

The incident happened in 2011 when Abhishek Gyani, a native of Vikarabad went out for dinner at Ohri’s restaurant in Basheerbagh.

He handed his Toyota Innova's keys to the valet for the vehicle to be parked in the parking area.

related news

However, when he returned, he found out that his car was stolen as the valet boy had 'mistakenly' given the car keys to the wrong person.

Gyani immediately reported this incident to the Saifbad police station.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the restaurant officials claimed that Gyani had created a fake valet token to get money.

The complaint also said that there was a laptop, mobile phone, jewelry and cash worth Rs 10 lakh inside the car.

However, the restaurant management said in their written contention that the valet services were to be used at owner's risk and restaurant will not be responsible if anything happens.

According to commission's observation, the hotel failed to provide basic security.

Therefore, the commission said, “If the restaurant was serious in proving the complainant wrong, it would have lodged a police complaint but it didn’t.”
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 08:43 pm

tags #India #Legal #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.