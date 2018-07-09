Restaurant ordered to pay Rs 5 lakh after car gets stolen from valet parking

Consumer Forum has ordered a restaurant to pay Rs 5 lakh in compensation after a man lodged a complaint that his car had gone missing from valet parking of a hotel.

According to reports, the valet personnel said that he mistakenly gave the keys to the wrong person.

The incident happened in 2011 when Abhishek Gyani, a native of Vikarabad went out for dinner at Ohri’s restaurant in Basheerbagh.

He handed his Toyota Innova's keys to the valet for the vehicle to be parked in the parking area.

However, when he returned, he found out that his car was stolen as the valet boy had 'mistakenly' given the car keys to the wrong person.

Gyani immediately reported this incident to the Saifbad police station.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the restaurant officials claimed that Gyani had created a fake valet token to get money.

The complaint also said that there was a laptop, mobile phone, jewelry and cash worth Rs 10 lakh inside the car.

However, the restaurant management said in their written contention that the valet services were to be used at owner's risk and restaurant will not be responsible if anything happens.

According to commission's observation, the hotel failed to provide basic security.

Therefore, the commission said, “If the restaurant was serious in proving the complainant wrong, it would have lodged a police complaint but it didn’t.”