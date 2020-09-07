172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|restart-of-delhi-metro-cm-arvind-kejriwal-says-there-should-be-no-negligence-in-following-precautions-against-covid-19-5805871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Restart of Delhi metro: CM Arvind Kejriwal says there should be no negligence in following precautions against COVID-19

The Delhi Metro resumed services on Monday morning after being closed for over five months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The first line to be opened was the Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli and HUDA city centre in Gurgaon.

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed happiness over restart of Metro train services in the city, saying there should be no negligence in following precautions against COVID-19.



"I am happy Metro(services) starts today. Metro has made good arrangements. We also do not have to show negligence in following the precautions," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Various steps like strict adherence to use of face covers and sanitisers, social distancing, travel through smart cards only, thermal screening have been put in place by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to ensure safe commuting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Home Ministry had recently issued guidelines allowing metro services in the country to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.

Under stage one, Yellow Line or Line 2 and Rapid Metro were made operational with restricted service hours, a DMRC official said.

Trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7 to 11 am in the morning and 4 to 8 pm in the evening in the first stage, officials said.

Metro services in the National Capital Region were halted on March 22 due to the pandemic. The DMRC has appealed to people to use the rapid transport only if urgently needed.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

