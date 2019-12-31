Respite from tears? 42,500 metric tonnes of onion now available, says Ram Vilas Paswan

Amid soaring onion prices, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on December 31 said 42,500 metric tonnes of onion is available for supply. He also asked states to send their demand to his department and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED).



As per target fixed, consignments of imported onion have started arriving from 15 December onwards and approx 42500 MT of onion stock is available. I request State govts to send their demand to Department of Consumer Affairs and NAFED to augment the Onion supply in their State.

— Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) December 30, 2019

In a tweet, he said the consignments of onion imported from other nations have been coming in from December 15 and a stock of almost 42,500 metric tonnes (MT) is now available.

The retail price of onion has been hovering over Rs 100 per kg in several cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, as per data provided by the Department of Consumer Affairs, which monitors the retail and wholesale prices of 22 commodities.

In a bid to curtail the sky-rocketing price of the bulb, the Centre had sought onion imports from countries such as Afghanistan, Egypt, and Turkey.

Besides, the consumer affairs ministry had reduced the stock holding limits for retailers from 5 MT to 2 MT. Paswan had even directed the states to ensure that these stock holding limits are being strictly followed, asking them expedite anti-hoarding operations.