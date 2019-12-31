App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Respite from tears? 42,500 metric tonnes of onion now available, says Ram Vilas Paswan

In a bid to curtail sky-rocketing prices of the bulb, the Centre had sought onion imports from countries such as Afghanistan, Egypt, and Turkey

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid soaring onion prices, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on December 31 said 42,500 metric tonnes of onion is available for supply. He also asked states to send their demand to his department and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED).

In a tweet, he said the consignments of onion imported from other nations have been coming in from December 15 and a stock of almost 42,500 metric tonnes (MT) is now available.

The retail price of onion has been hovering over Rs 100 per kg in several cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, as per data provided by the Department of Consumer Affairs, which monitors the retail and wholesale prices of 22 commodities.

Close

In a bid to curtail the sky-rocketing price of the bulb, the Centre had sought onion imports from countries such as Afghanistan, Egypt, and Turkey.

related news

Besides, the consumer affairs ministry had reduced the stock holding limits for retailers from 5 MT to 2 MT. Paswan had even directed the states to ensure that these stock holding limits are being strictly followed, asking them expedite anti-hoarding operations.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had attributed the spike in prices of onion – an essential kitchen commodity – to a shortfall in production due to untimely monsoon. Whereas the states had estimated the production to be over 69.9 lakh tonnes, the actual production of onion was close to 53.67 lakh tonnes, as per Tomar’s reply to a question in Parliament.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 31, 2019 06:27 pm

tags #India #Ministry of Consumer Affairs #onion prices #Ram Vilas Paswan

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.