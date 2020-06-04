App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Respite from heat wave conditions in Delhi till June 10: IMD

The south-westerly winds, in association with Cyclone Nisarga, have brought moisture to Delhi-NCR and north west India.

PTI
File image
File image

Delhiites will get respite from the heat wave till June 10 owing to southwesterly winds bringing moisture to Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on June 3.

According to Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, a fresh western disturbance has started affecting northwest India from June 3.

The south westerly winds (through Rajasthan), in association with Cyclone Nisarga, have brought moisture to Delhi-NCR and north west India from June 3.

Close

"The combined effect big of southwesterly winds and western disturbance will lead to thunderstorm with light to moderate rain accompanied with squally winds (50-60 kmph) over Delhi NCR and North west India starting from today till June 5 with peak activity on June 4," he said.

related news

Heat wave conditions will not be there over Northwest India till June 10, he added.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the national capital remained below the 40 degrees Celsius mark, the MeT department said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 24.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, it said. Humidity hovered between 83 per cent and 35 per cent. Till 8.30 pm, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 0.5 mm rainfall, while Lodhi Road received traces of rainfall on June 3.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thunderstorm, accompanied with squall, on June 4 and said the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 07:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Weather

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus crisis | Delhi records highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 23,000

Coronavirus crisis | Delhi records highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 23,000

Coronavirus crisis | India's Defence Secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus crisis | India's Defence Secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi records highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases; Assam’s tally at 1,830

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi records highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases; Assam’s tally at 1,830

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.