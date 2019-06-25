App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 08:23 PM IST

Resolving problems of farmers, tribals top priority: Ashok Gehlot

Addressing farmers in Dungarpur here, Gehlot said the works announced by the previous Congress regime (2009-13), which remained incomplete, would be completed soon.

PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot June 25 said resolving problems of farmers and tribals was their top priority, claiming that they had given relief to farmers by implementing a loan-waiver scheme.

He said no development work would be left incomplete by the state government.

Gehlot added that the state government was committed to provide basic needs such as water, electricity, medicines, roads and irrigation facilities to the common man.

The chief minister also listened to problems of people, directing officials to redress their grievances.

The meeting was attended by state Health and Medical Education Minister Raghu Sharma, Cooperatives Minister Udai Lal Anjana, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara and Tribal Area Development Minister Arjun Bamania.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 08:20 pm

#Ashok Gehlot #Current Affairs #India #Rajasthan

