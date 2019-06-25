Resolving problems of farmers, tribals top priority: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot June 25 said resolving problems of farmers and tribals was their top priority, claiming that they had given relief to farmers by implementing a loan-waiver scheme.

Addressing farmers in Dungarpur here, Gehlot said the works announced by the previous Congress regime (2009-13), which remained incomplete, would be completed soon.

He said no development work would be left incomplete by the state government.

Gehlot added that the state government was committed to provide basic needs such as water, electricity, medicines, roads and irrigation facilities to the common man.

The chief minister also listened to problems of people, directing officials to redress their grievances.