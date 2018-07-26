App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 04:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Resolve issues to end truckers' strike: CPI-M, AIADMK to Govt

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), which claims support of 93 lakh truckers, started a nationwide indefinite strike on July 20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CPI(M) and AIADMK today asked the government to respond to the nationwide indefinite strike by truck operators, saying its continuation would have implications on the availability and prices of essential commodities.

Raising the issue during Zero hour, P R Sundaram (AIADMK) said common people have been hit due to the strike in Tamil Nadu.

He said that goods worth over Rs 300 crore were lying in stock due to the strike. "Vegetable prices are going up. I request the government to end the strike of truck operators," he added.

Mohd Salim (CPI-M) too said the government should respond to the strike as they have raised a very pertinent issue.

Transporters' demands include a reduction in central and state taxes by getting diesel under the GST so that the price of the deregulated commodity can be reduced. Essential commodities have been kept out of the strike.

Besides this, the truckers are also opposing the "flawed and non-transparent" toll collection system saying it favoured the concessionaires and alleged that the time and fuel loss amounted to up to Rs 1.5 trillion annually on this count.

Raising the issue of spread of rumours about child snatchers, B Mahtab (BJD) said the government should take steps to contain spread of false rumours about child snatchers.

Citing an example of three people from Odisha being chased in Chennai over such rumours, he said those found guilty should be prosecuted within a fixed time-frame.

He also expressed concern over rising incidents of mob lynching in the country on account of rumours of child lifting.

Chintamani Malviya (BJP) demanded that the government frame a law to control atrocities and crime against SC/ST people.

"Arrest in these cases are getting delayed, SC/ST people are felling helpless. I request the government that if the court is not ready to take up the matter on priority, they should frame a law," he said.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 03:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

