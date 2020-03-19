Resolve and patience of citizens critical to combat coronavirus, says PM Modi in address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation on March 19, said the coronavirus outbreak is an unprecedented crisis and that there is a need to display resolve and patience to fight it.

PM Modi, during his address, urged citizens to work from home "as far as possible" and said that a 'Janata Curfew' or public curfew should be practised on March 22, Sunday.

"I urge every Indian citizen for another help, that is, 'Janata curfew'. This means imposing a self-curfew. This Sunday, on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm every citizen needs to observe people's curfew. During this period, people should not go out, should remain indoors," PM Modi said.

The prime minister also urged people to avoid stepping out of their homes unless it is absolutely essential.

“I request all people in the country to get out of the house only when it is extremely necessary, try and do all work from home,” PM Modi said, adding that those who are above the age of 60, should particularly remain indoors.

Prime Minister Modi also asked people to avoid going to hospitals for routine check-ups as far as possible.

“I request people to avoid going to hospitals for a routine check-up to ease pressure on the medical staff,” PM Modi said, urging those who can to postpone surgeries.

He announced the formation of a task force to deal with the economic effects of the outbreak.

“The government has decided to constitute COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman). The task force will remain in regular touch with all stakeholders, take their feedback and make decisions accordingly,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also urged citizens to not indulge in panic buying or hoarding of essentials and assured that the country has enough food and ration supplies. He also said that people should stay away from rumours.

“People need to resolve that they will follow the advice of central and state governments,” PM Modi said.

India has recorded 173 cases of the novel COVID-19 and registered four virus-related deaths. Fresh cases were reported from Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh, and most of the states and UT's imposed restrictions, inching towards partial shutdown in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Some states such as Maharashtra, where the highest number of cases have been reported in India, have asked all schools, colleges, gyms to close down. The state administration has also hinted that if the situation worsens, it will have to suspend public transport.

Exams have been postponed and religious functions have been suspended, with authorities in some states such as Rajasthan, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh imposing Section 144— preventing the gathering of more than four people— in entire states or in parts of it.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that there is no evidence of community transmission in India as of yet and that the nation continues to be in stage 2 (local transmission) of the outbreak.