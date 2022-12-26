 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Resolution in Maharashtra assembly on border dispute with Karnataka on Tuesday: Shinde

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he would move a resolution in the state assembly on Tuesday expressing solidarity with those living in the contentious boundary region with Karnataka.

Shinde also hit out at his predecessor and Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leader Uddhav Thackeray, who had criticised his visit to the national capital and demanded that the Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka be declared as a Union Territory.

"We do not need any lessons from others. We are standing steadfast with those living in the boundary region. We are bringing a resolution to the effect in the assembly tomorrow (Tuesday)," Shinde told reporters here on Monday.

The remarks by Shinde, who was in Delhi to participate in the Veer Baal Divas function, came as the issue of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row echoed in the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday, with the Opposition demanding a resolution on the issue.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the House that a resolution on the border row would be tabled in a day or two.

"We will fight even for an inch. We will do whatever we can for the justice of the Marathi-speaking population in Karnataka," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.