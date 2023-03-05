 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Resilience to global macro-economic headwinds makes India a key focus market

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST

HMD Global Vice President for India, Middle East and North Africa region, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar said that the company will make products tailor-made to suit the demand of Indian customers

The new logo comprises five different shapes forming the word NOKIA. The iconic blue colour of the old logo has been dropped for a range of colours depending on the use.

India's resilience to global macro-economic headwinds has made it a key focus market for Nokia brand mobile phone maker HMD Global, a senior company official said in Barcelona.

While speaking with PTI at the Mobile World Congress, HMD Global Vice President for India, Middle East and North Africa region, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar said that the company will make products tailor-made to suit the demand of Indian customers as well as expand the export base of made in India mobile phones as per part of enhanced business activities for India.

He said that HMD-made Nokia phones will continue to carry the old logo and not the new one which was unveiled at MWC.

"India as an economy has been growing very strongly and has shown resilience to the global headwinds which are there. We have this focus market strategy and India is going to be one of our key focus markets for our growth. This means that we are going to launch products which are focused and tailor-made for our fans in India," he said.