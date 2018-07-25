App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Resign if you can't take care of Taj Mahal: Kejriwal to Adityanath

Kejriwal's criticism came after the UP government in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court suggested that the monument could be brought under the "Adopt a Heritage Scheme" of the Centre.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today asked his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath to resign if his government was not able to take care of the Taj Mahal. Kejriwal's criticism came after the UP government in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court suggested that the monument could be brought under the "Adopt a Heritage Scheme" of the Centre.

The scheme allows employing private and public companies for providing cleanliness and civic amenities at heritage monuments.

"Then let a company adopt CM chair also? If BJP can't maintain one monument, BJP shud resign," Kejriwal tweeted.

The UP government affidavit said the entire precinct of Taj Mahal should be declared a no-plastic zone and use of bottled water be also prohibited.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 10:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

