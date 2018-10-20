Residents stage protest at accident site in Amritsar

The protesters raised slogans against the state government and demanded action against the train driver
Scores of people on October 20 staged a sit-in on the railway tracks where 61 people were mowed down by a train during a Dussehra event. The protesters raised slogans against the state government and demanded action against the train driver.
One of the protesters alleged the train passed the area at a high speed and that the driver did not slow down the train despite the presence of a large crowd.
Catch LIVE updates on Amritsar Train Accident here.
At least 61 people were killed and 72 injured Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train near here, officials said.
The train was coming from Jalandhar when the accident occurred at Joda Phatak near Amritsar, where at least 300 people were watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground adjacent to the tracks.
Read — Amritsar train accident: Railways was not intimated about Dussehra event near tracks, says LohaniThousands of people have gathered at the accident site since morning. Police have made elaborate arrangements to manage the crowd.