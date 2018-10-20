App
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 01:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Residents stage protest at accident site in Amritsar

The protesters raised slogans against the state government and demanded action against the train driver

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Scores of people on October 20 staged a sit-in on the railway tracks where 61 people were mowed down by a train during a Dussehra event. The protesters raised slogans against the state government and demanded action against the train driver.

One of the protesters alleged the train passed the area at a high speed and that the driver did not slow down the train despite the presence of a large crowd.

Catch LIVE updates on Amritsar Train Accident here. 

At least 61 people were killed and 72 injured Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train near here, officials said.

The train was coming from Jalandhar when the accident occurred at Joda Phatak near Amritsar, where at least 300 people were watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground adjacent to the tracks.

Read — Amritsar train accident: Railways was not intimated about Dussehra event near tracks, says Lohani

Thousands of people have gathered at the accident site since morning. Police have made elaborate arrangements to manage the crowd.
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 01:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

