Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 07:27 PM IST

Residents of demolished Bengaluru huts, suspected to be 'illegal Bangladeshi immigrants', are from India: Report

Moneycontrol News
On January 19, hundreds of makeshift houses in a Bengaluru's Kariyammana Agrahara were razed days after Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Arvind Limbavalli had shared a video on Twitter where he claimed that some of the houses in the area belonged to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which carried out the demolition work, claimed the makeshift homes were constructed illegally by illegal immigrants. They also said that the immigrants turned the area into a slum, and that it received complaints from neighbouring areas that poor hygiene was being maintained.

A similar notice issued by the Bengaluru Police on January 11 to the owner of the plot on which the shanties were raised. It stated that the houses were built without getting a nod from the authorities. It also claimed that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were put up in those temporary arrangements and directed the plot to be cleared of "encroachments". The cops also sought details of the residents of the slum.

The electricity and water supply of the residents of the now-razed shanty were also allegedly cut off a few days ago.

According to a News 18 report, most of the residents had migrated from Assam and Tripura, while some had come even from other parts of Karnataka.

The report noted that all the residents had valid identity cards, including Aadhaar, pan and voter ID cards. The residents from Assam even furnished their names as recorded in the NRC.

The incident followed days after MLA Limbavalli’s January 12 tweet. He had shared a picture of the slum that falls under his Mahadevapura constituency and tweeted:


The report quoted DCP MN Anucheth, who said he was unaware of the police asking anyone to move out, and that they only asked the residents to furnish their details. “This is after 60 Bangladeshi illegal immigrants were detained from North Bengaluru in October 2018,” he said.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 06:43 pm

tags #BJP MLA #Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike #demolition #illegal immigrants

