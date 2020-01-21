Residents of demolished Bengaluru huts, suspected to be 'illegal Bangladeshi immigrants', are from India: Report

On January 19, hundreds of makeshift houses in a Bengaluru's Kariyammana Agrahara were razed days after Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Arvind Limbavalli had shared a video on Twitter where he claimed that some of the houses in the area belonged to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which carried out the demolition work, claimed the makeshift homes were constructed illegally by illegal immigrants. They also said that the immigrants turned the area into a slum, and that it received complaints from neighbouring areas that poor hygiene was being maintained.

A similar notice issued by the Bengaluru Police on January 11 to the owner of the plot on which the shanties were raised. It stated that the houses were built without getting a nod from the authorities. It also claimed that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were put up in those temporary arrangements and directed the plot to be cleared of "encroachments". The cops also sought details of the residents of the slum.

The electricity and water supply of the residents of the now-razed shanty were also allegedly cut off a few days ago.

According to a News 18 report, most of the residents had migrated from Assam and Tripura, while some had come even from other parts of Karnataka.

The report noted that all the residents had valid identity cards, including Aadhaar, pan and voter ID cards. The residents from Assam even furnished their names as recorded in the NRC.



Few people have taken shelter under illegally constructed sheds located in Kariyammana Agrahara of Bellanduru which is within the jurisdiction of our Mahadevapura Assembly constituency. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/WjvmWlSE55

Illegal activities were taking place in those Sheds and the environment was spoiled without cleanliness, hence the area was a site of illegal activity.

This was brought to my notice through social media. 2/3

