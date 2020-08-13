Residence visa holders returning to Dubai require GDFRA approval, Air India Express informs flyers

Resident visa holders flying back to Dubai are required to have return approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA), Indian state-run carrier Air India Express informed flyers on August 13.

The city's authorities have reportedly revoked an earlier decision to allow residents to return without the approval of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) or the GDFRA.

Among key destinations for Indians, Dubai had last month announced its decision to allow foreign nationals holding residency visas to return to the UAE starting July 22.

The GDFRA has also made it mandatory for all passengers arriving in Dubai from any destination to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate. " The test must be taken a maximum of 96 hours before departure. This includes all UAE citizens, residents, tourists, and passengers connecting in Dubai."