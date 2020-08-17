Reshuffle underway at I-T Department to facilitate implementation of faceless assessment scheme: Report

A significant reshuffle and reorganisation is underway at the Income Tax Department to facilitate the implementation of the recently launched faceless tax assessment scheme. Regional e-assessment centres (ReAC) have been set up across 20 cities along with a national centre in the capital, Business Standard reported.

Other than this, over 4,200 officers have now been moved to the faceless assessment unit. Guidelines have been issued to this effect, and around 2,000 tax officers will be left behind in the residual jurisdiction where no tax assessment will be carried out henceforth.

In detailed guidelines on implementation of the scheme, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said, "The NeAC/ReACs hierarchy will be tasked with management of faceless assessment proceedings".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 13 launched the transparent taxation platform, a move with which the country has made a switch to faceless tax regime. Implementation of the faceless assessment scheme is set to eliminate the human interface between the taxpayer and representatives of the I-T Department.

While officers in the various ReACs will carry assessment and verification-related functions via electronic route, the final order will be under the name of the national e-assessment centre (NeAC).