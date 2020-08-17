172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|reshuffle-underway-at-i-t-department-to-facilitate-implementation-of-faceless-assessment-scheme-report-5717841.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reshuffle underway at I-T Department to facilitate implementation of faceless assessment scheme: Report

While officers in the various ReACs will carry assessment and verification related functions via electronic route, the final order will be under the name of the national e-assessment centre (NeAC).

Moneycontrol News
Income Tax (Image: Unsplash)
Income Tax (Image: Unsplash)

A significant reshuffle and reorganisation is underway at the Income Tax Department to facilitate the implementation of the recently launched faceless tax assessment scheme. Regional e-assessment centres (ReAC) have been set up across 20 cities along with a national centre in the capital, Business Standard reported.

Other than this, over 4,200 officers have now been moved to the faceless assessment unit. Guidelines have been issued to this effect, and around 2,000 tax officers will be left behind in the residual jurisdiction where no tax assessment will be carried out henceforth.

In detailed guidelines on implementation of the scheme, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said, "The NeAC/ReACs hierarchy will be tasked with management of faceless assessment proceedings".

Close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 13 launched the transparent taxation platform, a move with which the country has made a switch to faceless tax regime. Implementation of the faceless assessment scheme is set to eliminate the human interface between the taxpayer and representatives of the I-T Department.

related news

While officers in the various ReACs will carry assessment and verification-related functions via electronic route, the final order will be under the name of the national e-assessment centre (NeAC).
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #Business #CBDT #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.