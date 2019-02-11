Reservation in University: Govt could bring ordinance if plea in SC rejected

Responding to a supplementary during Question Hour, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said in Lok Sabha that the government can "bring an ordinance if its review petition filed in the top court is rejected".
The government on February 11 said it will bring an ordinance if the Supreme Court rejects its review petition on reservation mechanism for faculties in universities.
He said after the special leave petition was rejected by the SC, the government will now file a review petition on faculty reservation mechanism for universities.