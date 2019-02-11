App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2019 12:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reservation in University: Govt could bring ordinance if plea in SC rejected

Responding to a supplementary during Question Hour, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said in Lok Sabha that the government can "bring an ordinance if its review petition filed in the top court is rejected".

The government on February 11 said it will bring an ordinance if the Supreme Court rejects its review petition on reservation mechanism for faculties in universities.

He said after the special leave petition was rejected by the SC, the government will now file a review petition on faculty reservation mechanism for universities.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced in March last year that an individual department should be considered as the base unit to calculate the number of teaching posts to be reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates following an order by the Allahabad High Court in April in 2017.
