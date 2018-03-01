App
Feb 28, 2018 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Researchers find Northern India will get more rains due to global warming post 2070

Low Pressure System activity is important for a country like India as these are responsible for a large number of rains every year most of it in the Gangetic plains.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Researchers from New York University Abu Dhabi and the University of California, through a computer simulation, have observed that the effects of global warming will mean more rains in Northern India.

The team of researchers, as per a report on Phys.org, created a computer simulation to predict changes in weather and focused on India as the country with its population is largely dependent on food produced during the monsoon season.

The effects of global warming have been persistent across the world and not any amount effort is good to arrest the level of greenhouse gases. Hence, to at least be aware of the changes Earth goes through in the coming years researchers have been studying its implications multiple perspectives.

As per the published paper in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, and to understand the weather impact in India, the researchers focused on cyclonic atmospheric vortices or low-pressure systems (LPSs). LPS activity is important for a country like India as these are responsible for a large number of rains every year, most of it in the Gangetic plains.

LPS activity is largely dependent on sea surface temperatures and hence to make predictions about them the researchers studied other research that predicted sea surface temperatures for years 2071 to 2095.

The simulation showed shifts in low-pressure systems. There were 60 percent fewer such events over the Bay of Bengal and 10 percent more in land areas.

In conclusion, the report said that the simulations point to an increase in rains in northern areas of India also impacting the complete weather cycle in South Asia.

