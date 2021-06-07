Research on COVID-19 nasal vaccine underway, will boost India's vaccination drive if successful: PM Modi

PM Modi addressing the country (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

The research on COVID-19 nasal vaccine is currently underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 7. If successful, the nasal spray vaccine could be a gamechanger in India's ongoing inoculation drive, he suggested.

"Research is continuing on a nasal spray vaccine, which, if successful, can significantly boost India's vaccination drive," Modi said in his address to the nation.

The nasal vaccine in India is being developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech Limited. The company's intramuscular vaccine, Covaxin, is already being used for the countrywide immunisation programme against coronavirus.

An intranasal vaccine will not only be simple to administer but reduce the use of medical consumables such as needles, syringes, etc. significantly impacting the overall cost of a vaccination drive, say experts.

Krishna Ella, the chairman of Bharat Biotech, had earlier said the company is focusing on the intranasal vaccine as existing vaccines require two-dose intramuscular injections and a country like India needs 2.6 billion syringes and needles which may add to pollution.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Modi's statement on nasal vaccines comes at a time when experts have called for an increase in supply of vaccine doses in India to expedite the pace of immunisation programme.

Also Read | Here are the key highlights of PM Modi’s latest address to nation

The prime minister, during his address to the nation, announced a major shift in the vaccination policy. The state-level procurement of doses would also be taken over the Centre, he said.

While the central government would procure 75 percent of the total vaccines, the remainder 25 percent would be purchased by the private sector, he said.

The Centre would also provide free of cost vaccination to all aged above 18, Modi said. The private hospitals, however, would be allowed to charge Rs 150 for the overhead expenses.