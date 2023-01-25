 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rescue work at Lucknow building collapse site underway, chances of finding survivors bleak

PTI
Jan 25, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

The five-storey Alaya Apartments in the Hazratganj area in the national capital collapsed Tuesday evening.

Rescue personnel drawn from various agencies have been working round the clock since a multi-storey building collapsed in Lucknow Tuesday evening and the hope of pulling out anyone alive from the debris is diminishing by the minute.

Two women -- the mother and wife of a Samajwadi Party spokesperson -- have been confirmed dead and two more people are still feared trapped under the debris. More than a dozen people have been rescued so far and admitted to hospitals.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are engaged in the rescue work, while senior officials are overseeing the operation.