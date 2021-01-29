Republic Day violence: Deep Sidhu threatens farmer leaders to reveal ‘deep secrets’

Deep Sidhu (Image: Facebook/@imdeepsidhu)

Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who has been accused by farm bodies of trying to defame their agitation and termed a "traitor", said its leaders wouldn’t know where to hide if he started revealing “their secrets”.

The 36-year-old Sidhu, who is in the eye of a storm for being among the protesters who put up a religious flag atop the Red Fort on Republic Day, accused the farmer leaders of being "arrogant" and said that they wanted whatever decisions they take should be accepted by all.

“You are so jealous and so arrogant that you do not listen to anyone. Whatever decision is taken must be accepted by all. If I reveal deep secrets, then there will be no way to flee (for farm leaders),” said Sidhu in his latest video uploaded on Facebook around 2 am on January 29.

He hit out at farm leaders for allegedly spreading false propaganda and hatred against him.

He further claimed people on their own marched towards the Red Fort from all the Delhi borders on January 26 and that not many people took the route as decided by farmer leaders. Slamming the farm leadership for accusing him of being a BJP and RSS man, he said, Will RSS or BJP's man put up the 'Nishan Sahib' and a farmer flag at Red Fort?

Sidhu was present at the Red Fort when a religious flag and a farmer flag were put at the flagpole at the historic monument, triggering massive outrage. He sought to dismiss the claims of several farmer leaders who accused him of inciting protesters to head towards the Red Fort during the farmers' tractor parade on January 26.

I am seeing that false propaganda and hatred is being spread against me, Sidhu charged in the video. Sharing details about what happened on the night of January 25, Sidhu said youth and many people had told farmer leaders that they (farm leaders) had invited them to hold a protest inside Delhi on January 26 and that they had now changed their stand at the last moment.

Sidhu said he reached the Red Fort after its gate was broken. Thousands of people had reached there, but there was "no farmer leader" present there, said Sidhu while claiming that nobody indulged in violence or damaged any public property.

“If you say by doing so I have turned traitor then those who were present there were traitors too,” said Sidhu. “If you impose all these things on one person and give him a certificate of traitor then I think you should be ashamed of yourself,” he added.

A day after the Republic Day chaos, farmer leaders had called Sidhu a traitor and had given a call for his boycott in the state. They had also dubbed him as an agent of the government.

(With inputs from PTI)