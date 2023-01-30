 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Republic Day: Uttarakhand tableau wins first prize, Punjab Regiment adjudged best marching contingent

PTI
Jan 30, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST

Gujarat's tableau emerged as the numero uno in the popular choice segment.

Indian Air Force tableau on display during the 74th Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

The colourful Uttarakhand tableau which showcased the state's wildlife and religious sites at the 74th Republic Day parade has won the top prize, while the Army's Punjab Regiment has been adjudged the best marching contingent among the three services, the government said on Monday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said the official winners were picked by panels of judges.

Uttarakhand's tableau showcased the state's wildlife and religious sites during the ceremonial parade at Kartavya Path on January 26.