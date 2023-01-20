 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Republic Day Parade 2023: VVIP seats to be reserved for Central Vista workers, street vendors

Jan 20, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST

The theme for this year's Republic Day Parade is ‘Participation of the Common People’. Workers of Central Vista, vegetable vendors and more such people will be allotted prominent seats that are usually reserved for VVIPs

The theme of India's 74th Republic Day, to be celebrated on January 26, has been chosen to be "participation of the common people". Sticking to that theme, the parade honouring the historic event will mostly witness the attendance of the common people from all walks of the society.

According to a January 18 statement by the Ministry of Defence, invites for this year's Republic Day have been sent to common people from all walks of the society such as 'Shramyogis' or the workers involved in construction of Central Vista, Kartvya Path, New Parliament Building, milk, vegetable vendors, and street vendors etc.

"These Special Invitees will be prominently seated at Kartvya Path," the statement read.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest at this Republic Day parade this year, the government said.

This year's parade will also see the participation of a marching band comprising 120 members from Egypt. This is the first ever republic day parade taking place, ever since the venue, formerly called as Rajpath was renamed to Kartavya Path. This was carried out during the inauguration of the revamped Central Vista in 2022.