Republic Day Parade 2022: Army troops to don uniforms from different eras

File image: Indian soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India on January 23, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

In the upcoming Republic Day, the Indian Army soldiers will be seen marching in different uniforms worn by the Army since 1950 to present day during the Republic Day parade, India Today reported on January 23.

Apart from the present day olive greens and the new combat uniform unveiled at the Army Day parade, the soldiers will also wear the first uniform worn in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Also, six marching contingents of the army wearing these different uniforms will participate and different weapons of the those eras will be showcased.

ALSO READ: Republic Day parade to have 25 tableaux, 16 marching contingents, 17 military bands

According to the report, Rajput regiment soldiers will wear the uniform from 1950 and march with 303 rifles. While Assam regiment soldiers will don the uniform from 1960 along with 303 rifles.

Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) troops will wear the uniform from 1970 and carry 7.62 mm rifle. While Sikh Light Infantry (SIKHLI) troops and Army Ordnance will don the present day olive green along with the INSAS rifles, added the report.

The Parachute regiment troops will be seen donning the new combat uniform unveiled at the Army Day parade 2022, along with carrying the Tavor rifle.

A total of 16 marching contingents, comprising six from army, one each from Navy and Air Force, four Central Armed Police Forces, one from Delhi Police two from National Cadet Corps and one NSS will participate in the Republic Day parade.