Republic Day Parade 2022: Beating Retreat ceremony to have show of nearly 1,000 drones by IIT-Delhi startup

The central government has cancelled plans to have any chief guest from Central Asian countries for the Republic Day Parade 2022.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
File Image: Twitter/@DDNational

File Image: Twitter/@DDNational


The annual Beating the Retreat ceremony, which takes place in the national capital on January 29, will have a show of nearly 1,000 drones by an IIT-Delhi-based startup to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence, news agency ANI reported, citing defence ministry sources on January 18.

"After China, Russia and the  UK, India will be the fourth country to perform the drone show," sources said.

"This is the first time that the Beating the Retreat ceremony will have a laser show and a drone show," officials told PTI.

The central government has also reportedly cancelled the plan to have any chief guest from Central Asian countries for the Republic Day Parade 2022.

"There will be no foreign chief guest from Central Asian countries on Republic Day this year due to COVID-19. The government had sent invitations to the Heads of State of five Central Asian countries but the plans have now been cancelled," sources said.

According to sources, this year's invitees include construction workers, sanitation workers, front line workers and auto-rickshaw drivers. “The purpose is to give an opportunity to every person in society. The invitees have to be fully vaccinated,” sources noted.

Invitation cards for Republic Day will also have medicinal seeds.

A total of 600 young artists will perform at Rajpath this year. They were selected through a nationwide competition 'Vande Bharatam' organised by the ministry of defence and the Ministry of Culture to ensure the participation of people from all over the country and encourage talented dancers.

The number of people who would be allowed to attend the Republic Day parade this year would be curtailed by 70-80 percent to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the ongoing wave of COVID-19.

This year the Republic Day celebrations will begin on January 23 instead of January 24 to coincide with the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose. The change is in support of the Narendra Modi government's aim to commemorate important elements of India's history and culture, officials added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Republic Day 2022
first published: Jan 18, 2022 04:39 pm

