Last Updated : Jan 26, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Republic Day celebration: Empowerment of all sections identity of Odisha, says Naveen Patnaik

Odisha is surging ahead on the path of progress and its identity now is welfare and empowerment of all including women, youths, farmers, workers, poor and dalits, the CM said after hoisting the national flag at Barabati stadium in Cuttack.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Republic Day was celebrated across Odisha amid tight security on January 26, with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asserting that development, welfare of the poor and empowerment of all sections have become the state's identity.

Odisha is surging ahead on the path of progress and its identity now is welfare and empowerment of all including women, youths, farmers, workers, poor and dalits, he said after hoisting the national flag at Barabati stadium in Cuttack.

Governor Ganeshi Lal unfurled the Tricolour and took salute at an impressive parade on Mahatma Gandhi Road in the state capital.

Colourful tableaux displaying the state's rich culture and progress made in different sectors were taken out on the stretch, enthralling the bystanders.

In his address, the chief minister said Odisha has progressed substantially in many spheres.

Maintaining that the Make in Odisha Conclave held last year has instilled confidence among investors, Patnaik said the event attracted investment intents to the tune of Rs 4.2 lakh crore with potential to create 6 lakh fresh employment opportunities.

Gurupriya bridge in Malkangiri, Biju Expressway, spread of irrigation in 8 lakh hectare area and new medical colleges - all developmental projects are milestones in Odisha's progress, he said.

Electricity supply has been extended to all villages benefiting 96 lakh families, Patnaik said adding that 10 lakh hectares of land will be irrigated soon.

Noting that the KALIA scheme launched for farmers has been hailed by agricultural experts, Patnaik said over 12 lakh farmers have been benefited under the scheme.

"I believe that KALIA scheme will bring a new revolution and improve the life of farmers," he said.

Security was strengthened in Maoist-hit districts, including Malkangiri and Koraput, in view of a boycott call given by the Left-wing extremists.
First Published on Jan 26, 2019 01:10 pm

