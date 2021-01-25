MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 25, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    A look at what top analysts have to say for the coming week

    The S&P BSE Sensex climbed a new high as it shot past 50,000 and the Nifty50 breached 14,750 in the week gone by but profit-taking towards the close pushed indices in the red. Read in detail.

    Buzzing Stock: Titagarh Wagons  (Read here)

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Kitchen appliances maker Stove Kraft is set to open its initial public offering for a subscription.
    Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to launch an electronic version of the voter identity card.
    Tomorrow:
    Republic Day 2021 celebrations will see no chief guest this year.

    Farmer unions plan a 100-km tractor march on Republic Day.

  • Big Story

    CBSE restructures affiliation system; process to be completely digital

    As per the revised timeline, every year the application window for fresh affiliation and upgradation of affiliation will open three times -March 1 to 31, June 1 to 30, and September 1 to 30. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    India administers one million COVID-19 vaccines in just six days

    India took only 6 days to administer one million COVID-19 vaccine doses, a count which is higher than that of countries like the US and the UK, the Union Health Ministry said. Read this news piece here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Ramp up in hiring and likely favourable H-1B regime for techies this year

    With favourable H-1B visa regime in the offing under the Joe Biden administration, ramp up in hiring by tech firms, and salary increments, there is no good time to be a techie than now. Read details here.

  • Your Money

    India sees 19 IPOs worth $1.84 billion in 2020 December quarter

    There were just 11 IPOs in the year-ago period. India ranks ninth globally in terms of the number of IPOs in 2020 with 43 IPOs raising $4.09 billion. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    Staycation options to work from anywhere

    A cottage in the hills, or near a beach, river, or village…there are options galore across the length and breadth of India for those looking to beat the pandemic blues while enjoying nature and working. Read the piece here.

Corporate Buzz | India's Test Series win will change the ad world; IT fetes Biden Immigration bill and Q3 results; Why more luxury cars are heading to India

