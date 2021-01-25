Republic Day 2021: Where to watch the parade live and other details

India is all set to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 to mark the anniversary of the adoption of country’s constitution on January 26, 1950. (Image: AFP)

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the restriction in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, the celebrations will be different this year.

The Republic Day parade will start from the Rashtrapati Bhavan and end at India Gate via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate Princess Palace and Tilak Marg.

The flag hoisting event will begin at 8 am followed by the parade at 9 am and will end at around 11.30 am. The timings may differ this time, due to changes in the parade line-up.

Following COVID protocols, only 25,000 people will be allowed to attend the ceremony at Rajpath as opposed to over one lakh spectators who usually attend the event every year. The parade will also be shorter this year.

Instead of marching up to Red Fort, the parade will end at the National Stadium and only the tableaux will be allowed to perform at the Red Fort.

As per Financial Times, the major attractions like the stunts by motorcycle-borne men will be missing from this year’s celebrations. This year, there will be no parade of gallantry awardees and bravery awards winner children. Most importantly, there will be no chief guest at the event this year.

The Delhi Police on January 23 had tweeted, "This year, Entry to RDC-2021 will be strictly through Invitation Card/Ticket only! All those, who don't have a valid Invitation Card/Ticket are advised to watch live programme at home. Children below 15 years of age are not allowed to RDC-2021 at Rajpath."

Here's how to watch Republic Day parade 2021 live:

The Republic Day Parade 2021 will be telecast live on all Doordarshan channels at 9 am. Also, the YouTube channels of Doordarshan and Press Information Bureau will run the event live at the same time.



The Defence Ministry has launched an app ‘Republic Day Parade 2021’ or ‘RDP 2021’ for viewers to watch the event on their mobile phone. The app will telecast Order of March, Tableaux and other performances at the parade. Not only this, the app will also give live updates on route map and parking. The app is available on both android and IOS store.