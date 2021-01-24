Republic Day 2021 | Rafale, first woman fighter pilot and other events that will make this year’s parade unique

File image: Indian soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India on January 23, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

India’s 72nd Republic Day on January 26 will be different this time, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing changes in what used to be a grand show of the country's culture and military might in the heart of New Delhi.

The parade route has been trimmed and so have been the marching contingents. Children and veterans will not walk the Rajpath and social-distancing will be in place for those coming to watch the celebrations.

India's might as well as culture will be showcased but the event will follow strict safety protocols and see many firsts.

Here’s what will make this year’s Republic Day parade unique:

No foreign dignitary as chief guest

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson was invited to be the chief guest of the R-Day parade but the emergence of a new and a more infectious coronavirus strain and surging COVID-19 cases in his country forced Johnson to cancel his visit.

The government has said that no other head of state has been invited as the chief guest. This will be the first time in 55 years that a foreign dignitary will not be the chief guest.

According to The Indian Express, the last time India did not send an invitation to any head of state for the annual event was in 1966 due to the sudden death of then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Rafale’s R-Day debut

The parade will culminate with a flypast by the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft. The French-made fighter jet will also perform the 'Vertical Charlie’ formation in which an aircraft flies at a low altitude, pulls up vertically and conducts rolls before stabilising at a higher altitude.

A total of 38 Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast.

First woman fighter pilot to participate

Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth will become the first woman fighter pilot to participate in the parade. The 28-year-old will be a part of the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s tableau.

Ram Mandir in UP’s tableau

Uttar Pradesh's tableau will feature a replica of the Ram Temple being constructed in Ayodhya. It will also display the culture, tradition and art related to the town.

Participation of Bangladesh’s Armed Forces

A tri-service contingent of 122 defence personnel belonging to Bangladesh’s Armed Forces will participate in the parade. This is only the third time that a foreign military contingent has been invited to the event. Bangladesh was invited to commemorate 50 years of the country's Liberation War in which India played the lead role.

No veterans, national bravery award recipients in the parade

The veterans and national bravery award recipients’ parade will not be a part of the show this year. Stunts on motorcycles by the army and paramilitary personnel have also been given a miss.