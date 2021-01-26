Republic Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi greets the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 25 interacted with 32 awardees of the "Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar" (PMRPB) via video conferencing. The award is given to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments, in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery. The awardees are from 32 districts of 21 States/UTs. Seven awards have been given in the field of Art & Culture and nine for Innovation and five for scholastic achievements. Seven children have won in Sports category, three for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service. (Image: Twitter/BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Tuesday on the occasion of Republic Day.

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its Constitution came into force in 1950.

"Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" Modi tweeted.