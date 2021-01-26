MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Republic Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi greets the nation

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its Constitution came into force in 1950.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 25 interacted with 32 awardees of the

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 25 interacted with 32 awardees of the "Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar" (PMRPB) via video conferencing. The award is given to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments, in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery. The awardees are from 32 districts of 21 States/UTs. Seven awards have been given in the field of Art & Culture and nine for Innovation and five for scholastic achievements. Seven children have won in Sports category, three for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service. (Image: Twitter/BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Tuesday on the occasion of Republic Day.

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its Constitution came into force in 1950.

"Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" Modi tweeted.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Republic Day
first published: Jan 26, 2021 08:20 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.