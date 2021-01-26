Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: India celebrates 72nd R-Day today; PM Narendra Modi greets nation

January 26, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

ly tableaux will be allowed at the Red Fort. Checking and frisking at Rajghat will be done by personnel in PPE kits, with mask and face shield, keeping in line with COVID-19 protocols. The day will also witness a tractor parade by farmers, who are protesting against the three farm laws enacted in September 2020. The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions leading protests against the Centre's farm laws, said their tractor parade will not enter central Delhi and it will start only after the official Republic Day parade on Rajpath concludes.

Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, only 25,000 people will be allowed to attend the ceremony at Rajpath as opposed to over one lakh spectators who usually attended the event every year. The parade will be shorter this year. Instead of marching up to the Red Fort, the parade will end at the national stadium. On