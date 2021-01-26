Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: India celebrates 72nd R-Day today; PM Narendra Modi greets nation

Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates | Security tightened at power substations in Delhi ahead of R-Day
Security has been tightened at power substations in Delhi following a threat from the banned Sikhs for Justice outfit to disrupt the city's power supply during the Republic Day celebration, reported news agency PTI citing police. A senior city police officer said patrolling has been intensified near the utilities and a vigil is being maintained. Discom Tata Power-DDL said it was fully prepared to thwart any untoward incident at its installations.