MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
January 26, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: India celebrates 72nd R-Day today; PM Narendra Modi greets nation

Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, only 25,000 people will be allowed to attend the ceremony at Rajpath as opposed to over one lakh spectators who usually attended the event every year.

Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, only 25,000 people will be allowed to attend the ceremony at Rajpath as opposed to over one lakh spectators who usually attended the event every year. The parade will be shorter this year. Instead of marching up to the Red Fort, the parade will end at the national stadium. On
ly tableaux will be allowed at the Red Fort. Checking and frisking at Rajghat will be done by personnel in PPE kits, with mask and face shield, keeping in line with COVID-19 protocols. The day will also witness a tractor parade by farmers, who are protesting against the three farm laws enacted in September 2020. The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions leading protests against the Centre's farm laws, said their tractor parade will not enter central Delhi and it will start only after the official Republic Day parade on Rajpath concludes.
  • January 26, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST

    Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates | Security tightened at power substations in Delhi ahead of R-Day

    Security has been tightened at power substations in Delhi following a threat from the banned Sikhs for Justice outfit to disrupt the city's power supply during the Republic Day celebration, reported news agency PTI citing police. A senior city police officer said patrolling has been intensified near the utilities and a vigil is being maintained. Discom Tata Power-DDL said it was fully prepared to thwart any untoward incident at its installations.

  • January 26, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST

    Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates | The UK and India are working side by side to free humanity from the coronavirus pandemic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a special reference to the vaccine collaboration in his Republic Day message. Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark India's 72nd Republic Day but had to call off the visit to focus on the domestic crisis unleashed by the emergence of a new, deadlier variant of coronavirus in the UK at the end of last year.
    In his video message to celebrate the birth of an extraordinary Constitution that established India as the biggest sovereign democracy in the world, the UK PM reiterated his plan to visit India in the coming months.

    Read more | UK PM Boris Johnson greets India on R-Day, says working together to eliminate COVID-19

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 26, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

    Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates | The Tricolour unfurled at the RSS office in Ahmedabad on 72nd Republic Day. Organisation's Chief Mohan Bhagwat was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

  • January 26, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoists the Tricolour at CM residence in Jaipur.

    Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoists the Tricolour at CM residence in Jaipur.
  • January 26, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates | Preparations in the final stage for the R-Day parade at Rajpath in Delhi. Seating arrangement has been made keeping social distancing in mind due to COVID-19 pandemic.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 26, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Republic Day 2021 Live Updates: Tight security for Republic Day celebrations, tractor parade

    With the national capital on Tuesday witnessing two big events--Republic Day celebrations and a farmers' tractor parade--the city has been brought under heavy security cover with deployment of thousands of security personnel in central Delhi and several border points. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said more than 6,000 police personnel have been deployed at Rajpath for the Republic Day celebrations. Following COVID protocols, only 25,000 people will be allowed to attend the ceremony at Rajpath as opposed to over one lakh spectators who usually attended the event every year, he said. (PTI)

  • January 26, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    PM Modi extends greetings to the people of India on the occasion of R-Day ##Republic Day 2021 Live Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends greetings to the people of India on the occasion of R-Day

  • January 26, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Republic Day 2021 Live Updates | Around 100 students to watch R-Day parade from PM's box

    At least 100 meritorious students from schools and colleges will get a chance to see the Republic Day parade from the Prime Minister's box, according to the Ministry of Education. The students will also get to interact with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' after the parade.
    "Happy to share that meritorious students across the country will be given a chance to witness the #RepublicDay2021 parade from the Prime Minister's Box. They will also have a chance to meet & interact with the Minister of Education, Govt. of India Shri @DrRPNishank," the Ministry of Education tweeted.

  • January 26, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the Republic Day celebration.

    With Delhi witnessing two big events--Republic Day celebrations and a farmers' tractor parade--the city has been brought under heavy security cover with the deployment of thousands of security personnel in central Delhi and several border points.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.