Republic Day 2021: A quick history lesson on the importance, celebrations and everything else

This is the first time in 55 years that a foreign dignitary will not attend the parade as chief guest. United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson was invited to be the chief guest of the R-Day parade but the emergence of a new and a more infectious coronavirus strain and surging COVID-19 cases in UK forced Johnson to cancel his visit. The government has said that no other head of state has been invited as the chief guest. (Image: AP)

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, and the celebrations will differ as compared to the previous years due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade route has been trimmed and so have been the marching contingents. Children and veterans will not walk the Rajpath and social-distancing will be in place for those coming to watch the celebrations.

India's might, as well as culture, will be showcased but the event will follow strict safety protocols and see many firsts.



Republic Day is celebrated to commemorate the Indian Constitution. It was on this day 71 years ago, the Indian Constitution came into effect, in the year 1950, and the country became a Republic.



India gained independence in 1947 but didn't have a constitution then. It was felt that a written constitution would help to run the country more systematically and for that, a drafting committee was constituted, headed by Dr BR Ambedkar.



It took the committee 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days to draft the constitution.



After making all the necessary changes it was formally adopted on 26 November 1949, by the Constituent Assembly of India. However, it came into force on 26 January 1950, and since then, India started celebrating 26 January as Republic Day.



There's a reason why the date of 26 January was chosen- it marks the anniversary of Purna Swaraj Day, which was held on 26 January 1930. The Purna Swaraj resolution called for “complete freedom from the British rule”.





Usually, Republic Day Celebrations are a 3-day long affair which ends on 29 January with the Beating Retreat ceremony.



The first R-Day parade was held in Rajpath in 1955.



A Christian song, Abide With Me, is played at the Republic Day Parade. It is believed to be one of Mahatma Gandhi's favorite songs.



A majority of national awards such as Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan and Kirti Chakra are awarded during the Republic Day ceremony.



Dr Rajendra Prasad was sworn in as the first President of India on January 26, 1950, at 10:24 am.



President Sukarno, Indonesia’s first President attended Republic Day celebrations as the first chief guest.





To begin with, it is the longest in the world with 448 articles.



There are two copies of the Indian Constitution, one in English and one in Hindi. Both copies of the Constitution of India are handwritten which were signed by 308 Assembly members on 24 January 1950.



Our leaders tried to imbibe the best aspects of other countries' constitution into ours. The concept of liberty, equality, and fraternity came from the French Constitution, whereas, the fundamental rights were enshrined akin to the Irish Constitution.



72 years is a long period and, today, Republic Day could just seem like a national holiday, a day-off from a busy working week. So let's take a walk through memory lane and remember on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, the importance it holds to India and its freedom movement.Now that we know the history and significance, here are some rather fun and interesting facts about Republic day that will leave you amazed-As mentioned, the Indian Constitution is the reason why we celebrate the day of January 26. The constitution declares India a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic, assuring justice, equality, liberty, and promoting fraternity to all its citizens. There any many reasons why our constitution must be celebrated-