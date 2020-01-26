Live now
Republic Day 2020 LIVE: PM Modi arrives at Rajpath, received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, tri-Service Chiefs
LIVE Updates: Republic Day celebrations underway at Rajpath in New Delhi
India's rising military might, rich cultural diversity and socio-economic progress will be on full display during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at the Rajpath – the city's centrepiece boulevard – on January 26. Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the 90-minute celebrations marking the anniversary of the day when India was declared a republic in 1950.
Meet Brazil PM Jair Bolsonaro, India's chief guest for Republic Day Parade
Republic Day 2020 LIVE updates: PM Modi arrives at Rajpath, received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, tri-Service Chiefs
Republic Day 2020 LIVE updates: President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Brazilian President, who will be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade, enroute to Rajpath.
Republic Day 2020 LIVE updates: PM Modi leaves from the National War Memorial at India Gate towards Rajpath, where he, with President Ram Nath Kovind, and the Chiefs of India's Military Services, will address the parade.
Republic Day 2020 LIVE updates: PM Modi is received at the National War Memorial at India Gate by the first ever Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria.
Republic Day 2020 LIVE updates: PM Modi has arrived at the National War Memorial, to lay the wreath, which represents eternity and the immortality of the soul. He is accompanied by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Republic Day 2020 LIVE updates: PM Mod arrives at National War Memorial, to lay the wreath shortly
Multi-layered security cover in Delhi for Republic Day celebrations
The national capital has been brought under a multi-layered security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a hawk-eyed vigil for the 71st Republic Day celebrations where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest.
Facial recognition system and drones are part of the measures taken by the Delhi Police for the occasion and 10,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain vigil, officials said.
Sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort on January 26, the officials said.
Hundreds of CCTV cameras have also been installed as part of the security arrangements, including at least 150 cameras in areas covering Red Fort, Chandni Chowk and Yamuna Khadar, they said.
Republic Day 2020 Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extends his greetings on the 71st Republic Day. He tweeted, "My best wishes to each & every Indian on this our Republic Day."
Republic Day 2020 Live Updates: RSS General Secretary, Bhaiyaji Joshi hoists the tricolour at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra.