Republic Day 2020 LIVE: PM Modi arrives at Rajpath, received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, tri-Service Chiefs

Multi-layered security cover in Delhi for Republic Day celebrations



The national capital has been brought under a multi-layered security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a hawk-eyed vigil for the 71st Republic Day celebrations where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest.



Facial recognition system and drones are part of the measures taken by the Delhi Police for the occasion and 10,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain vigil, officials said.



Sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort on January 26, the officials said.



Hundreds of CCTV cameras have also been installed as part of the security arrangements, including at least 150 cameras in areas covering Red Fort, Chandni Chowk and Yamuna Khadar, they said.



