Republic Day 2020: Here is a list of routes to avoid on January 26, metro stations where services will be disrupted

Metro services on several routes in the Delhi will be temporarily disrupted on January 26 as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a release that parking facilities at all metro stations will remain closed starting 6 am on January 25 till 2 pm on January 26.

Also, entry and exit gates at several metro stations in Delhi will will remain closed for some time on Republic Day, while services on a few Phase-III corridors, which otherwise start operations at 8 am on Sundays, will begin from 6 am in order to facilitate the public attending the Republic Day parade, the DMRC said. These are:

Dilshad Garden – Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) (Line 1)Jahangirpuri – Samaypur Badli (Line 2)Noida City Centre – Noida Electronic City (Line 3 and Line 4)Mundka – Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh (Line 5)Badarpur Border – Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) (Line 6)Majlis Park – Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 (Line 7)Ex Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake – Shiv Vihar (Line 7)Janak Puri West – Botanical Garden (Line 8)

Dwarka -Najafgarh (Line 9)

Here is a list of metro stations where the entry/exit gates will remain temporarily closed:

Till 12 pm- Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan

Between 8.45 am to 12 pm- Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk

Interchange facility will be available at the Central Secretariat metro station.

Meanwhile, schedules of the HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli (Line 2- Yellow Line) and the Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh (Line 6- Red Line) have been partially modified in line with the security arrangements for Republic Day celebrations.

HUDA City Centre -Samaypur Badli (Line 2):

i) Entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from start of revenue services till 12 noon.

ii) Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations entry and exit will

remain closed from 8.45 am to 12 noon.

iii) Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of

passengers between Line 2 and Line 6.

Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh (Line 6):

The metro stations on Line 6, namely ITO, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Jama

Masjid will remain open throughout the day.

However, certain entry and exit gates at these stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till 12 noon. These are as follows :

#ITO (Gate No. 3, 4 and 6),

#Delhi Gate (Gate No. 1, 4 and 5),

#Lal Quila (Gate No. 4), and

#Jama Masjid (Gate No. 3 and 4)

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory for people ahead of the Republic Day celebration, to avoid inconvenience.

In a release, the traffic police said that in order to facilitate smooth passage of the parade, traffic movement on certain roads leading to the route of the parade will be restricted as under:

1) No traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6pm on January 25 till the parade is over

2) No cross traffic on Rajpath from 11 pm on January 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till parade is over.

3) 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 2 am on January 26 till parade crosses Tilak Marg.