Republic Day 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to pay homage to martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti

Live now
Jan 26, 2019 07:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa to be Chief Guest at R-Day Parade
Over 25k security personnel deployed across Delhi for Republic Day celebrations
Entry, exit at 4 Delhi metro stations to be closed for few hours
Key shows to watch out for at this year's Republic Day celebrations
Several Delhi roads to be shut for Republic Day parade, police say make travel plans in advance
The tableau of Jammu and Kashmir after the full dress rehearsal for the 70th Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa to be Chief Guest at R-Day Parade
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day Parade. He is the second President of South Africa after Nelson Mandela to be the Chief Guest at the parade. President Ramaphosa will be accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramaphosa will hold delegation level talks on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.
The Republic Day Parade Ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the nation in paying homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti under India Gate.
The tableau of Maharashtra will portray the Quit India Movement, which was a peoples’ movement in which millions of common Indians had participated. The tableau of Andaman and Nicobar will showcase Role of Gandhi among the inmates of Cellular Jail in Andaman. Assam will come up with a tableau depicting Gandhi’s movement in Assam and his dream of rebuilding the rural economy by encouraging the growth of cottage industry.
Republic Day traffic update: Today, no vehicular movement will be allowed on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg in both directions from 10 am onwards.
Over 25k security personnel deployed across Delhi for Republic Day celebrations
Around 25,000 security personnel were deployed across the city and security beefed up at strategic locations in central Delhi, which were on the target of two arrested terrorists planning strikes during the Republic Day, reports PTI. Multi-layer security arrangements are in place. CCTV cameras and face-recognition cameras have also been installed at Rajpath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.
Twenty-two tableaux, comprising of 16 from different states and Union Territories and six ministries, departments and other institutions will be displaying life, times and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. The tableau of Sikkim portrays the state’s transformation into a 100 percent organic farming and the cleanest state of the country in consonance with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision and ideal.
As per tradition, after unfurling the National Flag, the national anthem will be played with a 21 gun salute. The parade will then commence and the President will take the salute.
Take a look at India's transformation as it celebrates its 70th Republic Day
This is how India has transformed from 1950 to 2019 in various fields.
Delhi Metro: The metro stations on Line 6 namely ITO, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid will remain open throughout the day. However, certain entry or exit gates at these stations will remain closed from the start of services till 12 noon.
Entry, exit at 4 Delhi metro stations to be closed for few hours
Entry and exit at some of the metro stations in central Delhi will be closed for few hours in the morning of Republic Day as part of security arrangements, officials said. For two stations neighbouring Rajpath, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan, entry and exit facilities will not be available from 6.00 am to 12.00 pm, reports PTI.
Key shows to watch out for at this year's Republic Day celebrations
> After a gap of three years, the railways is all set to showcase its tableau in the Republic Day parade depicting the "transformation of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to Mahatma Gandhi" and highlight the yet-to-be-launched bullet train and Train 18.
> The main attraction at the Republic Day Parade 2019 will be an all-woman marching contingent, who will be taking part for the first time.
> The tableau of Gujarat, which will depict Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Historical Dandi March’.
Several Delhi roads to be shut for Republic Day parade, police say make travel plans in advance
Elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions have been put in place in Delhi for the Republic Day parade between Vijay Chowk and Red Fort grounds. According to an advisory released by Delhi Police, the Republic Day parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds through the Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg. The function at India Gate will begin at 9 AM, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Alok Kumar, said.
Then, President Ram Nath Kovind will hoist the flag at 7.00 am after which the Republic Day parade will kick off from Rajpath at 9.50 am.
The Republic Day Parade Ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the nation in paying homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti under India Gate.
This year the tableau on the theme is "Mohan se Mahatma", which will depict the "transformation of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to Mahatma Gandhi". And highlight the incident in 1893, when the young Mohandas was thrown out of a "European only" compartment at Pietermaritzburg railway station in South Africa which acted as a catalyst for him to practice 'Satyagrah'.
The main celebration would be held at the historic Rajpath where President Ram Nath Kovind will be hosting President of the Republic of South Africa and Supreme Commander of the South African National Defence Force Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.
Good morning readers! We wish you a very Happy Republic Day. Stay tuned to catch LIVE updates on celebrations in New Delhi and across India.