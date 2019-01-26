Republic Day 2019 Highlights: Women contingent, IAF flypast mark the 70th celebration at Rajpath

Live now
Jan 26, 2019 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
70th Republic Day: Google doodle showcases Rashtrapati Bhavan, India's heritage
Former President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan's grandson to join BJP
Anti-aircraft guns, SWAT women commandos, snipers deployed in Delhi for security
Martial tune `Sankhnaad' to be played at Republic Day
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa to be Chief Guest at R-Day Parade
Over 25k security personnel deployed across Delhi for Republic Day celebrations
Entry, exit at 4 Delhi metro stations to be closed for few hours
Key shows to watch out for at this year's Republic Day celebrations
Several Delhi roads to be shut for Republic Day parade, police say make travel plans in advance
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Log on to Moneycontrol for more news, views and insights.
Indian Air Forces's tableau, encouraging indegenisation, moves past the saluting dais during the 70th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
The voice of Bhupen Hazarika, popularly known as the 'Bard of Brahmaputra', resonated at the Rajpath as the Assam tableau, depicting the handloom of the state inspired by Mahatma Gandhi made its way during the Republic Day celebrations, a day after the Bharat Ratna was posthumously awarded to him.
A day after his name was announced for the Bharat Ratna award, former President Pranab Mukherjee called upon countrymen to strive to protect and preserve the foundational ethics of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity as enshrined in the Constitution.
Wishing fellow citizens on the 70th Republic Day, he urged them to strengthen their resolve to live up to the ideals of the Constitution.
The all-women Assam Rifles contingent created history this year by participating for the first time in a Republic Day parade.
Mizoram governor addresses empty ground amid Republic Day boycott call
Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan on January 26 addressed an almost-empty ground here on the 70th Republic Day, due to a statewide boycott call given by an umbrella organisation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh today joined the nation in celebrating the 70th Republic Day, amid tight security arrangements.
Police, home guards and NCC contingents were among other participants in the parades held in district headquarters in the two states and their joint capital Chandigarh.
Tripura Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki on Republic Day stressed on the need for cordial relations with the neighbouring Bangladesh for development of transport routes that would benefit the state as well as the entire north eastern region.
Various facets of Mahatma Gandhi's life journey were displayed by the 22 tableaux that rolled down the Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day Parade to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the father of the nation.
While 16 tableaux were from states and Union Territories, six were from various central ministries and departments -- agriculture, power, drinking water and sanitation, Indian Railways, CISF and CPWD.
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi unfurled the tricolour, marking the jubilant celebrations of the 70th Republic Day.
Mobile internet services were suspended across Kashmir on January 26 as a precautionary measure on the occasion of Republic Day, but mobile phone services functioned as usual.
As the celebrations conclude, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets crowds.
President Kovind, Chief Guest President Cyril Ramaphosa and PM Modi are now leaving the stage.
The colourful balloons are released in the sky, marking an end to the celebrations at Rajpath.
President Ram Nath Kovind is now escorted by guards on Rajpath as heads to salute the natinal flag.
The ceremony will culminate with the national anthem and release of balloons.
Next in line will be Five Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft, in ‘Arrowhead’ formation. Following the Jaguars are five MiG-29 Upgrade Air Superiority Fighters in ‘Arrowhead’ formation. Three state-of-the-art, SU-30 MKIs of Indian Air Force to execute the Trishul maneuver. The culmination of the parade as a lone Su-30 MKI flying at a speed of 900 km/hr splits the sky with a ‘Vertical Charlie’ maneuver over the saluting dais.
Motorcyclists showcase Yoga display, at Rajpath during Republic Day parade. (Image: ANI)
Trailing them is the 'Sutlej Formation’ which is AN 32 aircraft flying in ‘Vic’ formation. Behind the ‘Netra’ formation is the ‘Globe’ formation, comprising one C-17 Globemaster flanked by two Su-30 MKIs.
All eyes are now on the sky for the spectacular show put up by IAF.
The flypast will commence with the ‘Rudra’ formation comprising three ALH Mk IV WSI helicopters in ‘Vic’ formation, followed by the ‘Hercules’ formation comprising three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in ‘Vic’ formation. Behind the ‘Hercules’ formation is the ‘Netra’ the “Eye in the Sky".
The grand finale of the parade -- a spectacular flypast by the Indian Air Force is off to kickstart.
Right now, Corps of Signals Motor Cycle Team is saluting the President with daredevil acts in the Parade under the dynamic leadership of Captain Manpreet Singh, who will be saluting smartly from a 12.5 feet ladder. This is the first time in the history where he will be beating his own record of saluting from a ladder of 8 feet.