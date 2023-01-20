 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reports related to milk adulteration false: Govt

PTI
Jan 20, 2023 / 06:21 AM IST

In an official statement, the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Ministry said the government is taking all possible steps to help supply of safe and good quality milk to the consumers.

The Centre on Thursday termed "false" a media report that the WHO has issued an advisory to the government stating if adulteration of milk and milk products is not checked immediately, 87 per cent of citizen would be suffering from serious disease like cancer by 2025.

"It has come to the notice of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying that a media report about a WHO advisory to the Government of India allegedly states that, if adulteration of milk and milk products is not checked immediately, 87 % of citizen would be suffering from serious disease like cancer by the year 2025," it said.

The dissemination of this kind of false information is creating unnecessary panic among the consumers, it added.

The issue has already been examined in the department in consultation with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), it said.

"WHO country office in India confirmed to FSSAI that no such advisory has been issued by WHO to Government of India ever," the statement said.