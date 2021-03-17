Reports of Nita Ambani joining BHU as visiting professor fake: Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries has dismissed reports of executive director Nita Ambani joining Banaras Hindu University (BHU) as a visiting professor.

"Reports that Nita Ambani will be a visiting lecturer at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are fake. She hasn't received an invitation from BHU," a Reliance Industries spokesperson told ANI.

As per reports, a proposal to make Ambani a visiting professor was put forth internally last week at the BHU's Centre for Women's Studies and Development.

Speaking to PTI, Nidhi Sharma, coordinator of the committee that mooted the proposal, said the proposal to make Nita Ambani a visiting professor has been sent to the authorities at the university.

"Nita Ambani is a woman entrepreneur. If she joins our centre, the women of Purvanchal will get the benefit of her experience," Sharma said, as per the report.

