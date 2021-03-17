English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Reports of Nita Ambani joining BHU as visiting professor fake: Reliance Industries

A proposal to make Ambani a visiting professor was put forth internally last week at the BHU's Centre for Women's Studies and Development.

Moneycontrol News
March 17, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST

Reliance Industries has dismissed reports of executive director Nita Ambani joining Banaras Hindu University (BHU) as a visiting professor.

"Reports that Nita Ambani will be a visiting lecturer at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are fake. She hasn't received an invitation from BHU," a Reliance Industries spokesperson told ANI.

As per reports, a proposal to make Ambani a visiting professor was put forth internally last week at the BHU's Centre for Women's Studies and Development.

Speaking to PTI, Nidhi Sharma, coordinator of the committee that mooted the proposal, said the proposal to make Nita Ambani a visiting professor has been sent to the authorities at the university.

"Nita Ambani is a woman entrepreneur. If she joins our centre, the women of Purvanchal will get the benefit of her experience," Sharma said, as per the report.

Close
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Banaras Hindu University #India #Nita Ambani #Reliance
first published: Mar 17, 2021 01:00 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.