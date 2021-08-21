MARKET NEWS

Reports of abduction of Indians in Afghanistan false: Government sources

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Moneycontrol News
August 21, 2021 / 01:48 PM IST
A member of Taliban (centre) stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Representative image: Reuters)



All the reports of abduction of around 150 Indian citizens are false and all of them are safe, reported CNN News18 citing top government sources.

Amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan after the country was captured by the Taliban, reports had emerged that around 150 Indian citizens were picked up by the Taliban from outside the gates of Kabul airport on August 21.

Meanwhile, Zaki Daryabi, working with Etilaatroz and Kabul Now, has claimed that Indians were abducted from the airport in Kabul. However, he said that they were all safe in a garage near the airport. “All #Indians are safe. and the people who took them collecting their passports and checking them and investigating. a source told @Etilaatroz abductors told them that all will move back to the #kabulairport. now they are in a garage close to the #kabulairport (sic),” he tweeted.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Also read | Leaving Afghanistan: An Indian's tale of fear, gloom and disguise plan

The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

(This is a developing copy. Please check back for updates)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan #Current Affairs #India #Taliban #world
first published: Aug 21, 2021 01:42 pm

