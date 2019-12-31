Reporter's Take | What changed for roads and transport in 2019

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Parmiti Lonkar to find out all the changes brought about to the roads and transport sector in 2019.
From the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles Act to making FASTags compulsory on national highways, the transport and roads sector has witnessed numerous policy changes this year.
In this edition of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Parmiti Lonkar to find out all the changes brought about to the roads and transport sector in 2019.Watch the video for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 31, 2019 06:45 pm