Reporter's Take | Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on Indian students abroad

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand how the virus outbreak impacts Indian students studying abroad.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that seventeen Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad.
China, the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, have reported fewer cases of infection in the past weeks. But, more cases are being confirmed by other countries.
First Published on Mar 4, 2020 06:11 pm