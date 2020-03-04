App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on Indian students abroad

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand how the virus outbreak impacts Indian students studying abroad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that seventeen Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad.

China, the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, have reported fewer cases of infection in the past weeks. But, more cases are being confirmed by other countries.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand how the virus outbreak impacts Indian students studying abroad.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 06:11 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Reporter’s Take #video

