Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Foreign universities' India entry in limbo

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to find out what issues foreign universities are facing in what's in store for them.

Foreign universities that are looking to set up full-fledged independent campuses in India are finding it difficult to proceed with their plans. While a bill to allow their entry has been stalled, alternative options do not seem to be helping institutes that want to set up base in India.

There is a plan B that they could have opted for, where the University Grants Commission (UGC) were to decide on the rules for their entry, setting up a special economic zone (SEZ) may not be suitable for these institutes.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to find out what issues foreign universities are facing in what's in store for them.

Watch the video for more.

 

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 07:26 pm

tags #education #India #video

