Reporter's Take | Foreign universities' India entry in limbo

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to find out what issues foreign universities are facing in what's in store for them.
Foreign universities that are looking to set up full-fledged independent campuses in India are finding it difficult to proceed with their plans. While a bill to allow their entry has been stalled, alternative options do not seem to be helping institutes that want to set up base in India.
There is a plan B that they could have opted for, where the University Grants Commission (UGC) were to decide on the rules for their entry, setting up a special economic zone (SEZ) may not be suitable for these institutes.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to find out what issues foreign universities are facing in what's in store for them.
Watch the video for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.