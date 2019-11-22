Reporter's Take | All about WhatsApp-Pegasus spyware row

Last month, Facebook-owned WhatsApp had acknowledged that Indian journalists and human rights activists were spied upon by unnamed entities using the Pegasus spyware.

The company has written to the government expressing "regret" over the snooping row, assuring that security measures to address concerns were being taken.

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony and Shraddha Sharma talk about the WhatsApp snooping row amid concerns over data privacy and associated issues.