Reporter's Take | All about WhatsApp-Pegasus spyware row

WhatsApp has expressed "regret" over the snooping row and has assured the government that measures to address security concerns were being taken.
Last month, Facebook-owned WhatsApp had acknowledged that Indian journalists and human rights activists were spied upon by unnamed entities using the Pegasus spyware.
The company has written to the government expressing "regret" over the snooping row, assuring that security measures to address concerns were being taken.
Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony and Shraddha Sharma talk about the WhatsApp snooping row amid concerns over data privacy and associated issues.
Watch the video for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 08:46 pm