Report reveals major lapses by controllers for near mid-air collision

In a chilling revelation made in an inquiry report submitted to the civil aviation ministry, it has come to light that there were serious lapses on the part of air traffic controllers in the case of a near miss between IndiGo and KLM flights over Delhi airspace in November 2016.

According to the report, 101 out of 109 radar controllers at the Delhi airport were found lapsed. They did not perform any duty for six months.

The investigation committee comprised Jitender Loura, Deputy Director, AAIB and Chairman -COI and K Ramachandran, Assistant, AAIB and Member -COI.

The investigation found that ATC is also not following proper handing over procedure.

"Necessary steps be taken for revalidation of tower rating of 101 radar controllers and AAI shall take measures to prevent such lapses at mass level in future," the report said.