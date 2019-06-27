App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Report reveals major lapses by controllers for near mid-air collision

According to the report, 101 out of 109 radar controllers at the Delhi airport were found lapsed. They did not perform any duty for six months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
In a chilling revelation made in an inquiry report submitted to the civil aviation ministry, it has come to light that there were serious lapses on the part of  air traffic controllers in the case of a near miss between IndiGo and KLM flights over Delhi airspace in November 2016.

According to the report, 101 out of 109 radar controllers at the Delhi airport were found lapsed. They did not perform any duty for  six months.

The investigation committee comprised Jitender Loura, Deputy Director, AAIB and Chairman -COI and K Ramachandran, Assistant, AAIB and Member -COI.

The investigation found that ATC is also not following proper handing over procedure.

image 2

 

"Necessary steps be taken for revalidation of tower rating of 101 radar controllers and AAI shall take measures to prevent such lapses at mass level in future," the report said.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 08:53 pm

tags #India #IndiGo #KLM Royal Dutch

