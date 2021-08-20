MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

‘Reply in English’, Madras HC directs central government officials to reply in language of application

Citing the Official Languages Act, 1963, the court asked officials to “follow the provision strictly”

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST
The statement came after Member of Parliament to Lok Sabha from Madurai S Venkatesh filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) stating that a letter in English sent to the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs was replied to in Hindi, which he “could not understand”. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The statement came after Member of Parliament to Lok Sabha from Madurai S Venkatesh filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) stating that a letter in English sent to the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs was replied to in Hindi, which he “could not understand”. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Madras High Court has asked central government officials to make replies in the same language as the application.

Citing the Official Languages Act, 1963, the court asked officials to “follow the provision strictly”, Mint reported.

“Once a representation is given in English, it is the duty of the Union government to give the reply in English only,” the bench said.

The statement came after Member of Parliament to Lok Sabha from Madurai S Venkatesh filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) stating that a letter in English was sent to the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs was replied to in Hindi, which he “could not understand”.

The PIL was regarding 780 vacancies in Group B and Group C of the examination center in Pondicherry for which a written test by the Tamil Nadu state government is pending.

Close

Related stories

“I sent a letter on October 9 to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asking them to set up at least one examination center in these areas. The MoS for Home Affairs sent a reply in a letter written in Hindi on November 9. Thus I could not know what they were saying in it," Venkatesh said.

Justices N Kirubakaran and M Duraiswamy of the bench said: “Answering in Hindi is a violation of the law. The people of Tamil Nadu have continued to respond in Hindi to letters sent to the central government. This is contrary to constitutional legal rights and the Official Languages Act of 1963.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #language #Legal #Madras High Court
first published: Aug 20, 2021 10:18 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.