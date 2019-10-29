App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 05:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Replace PW engines of 13 A30Neo aircraft within 15 days: DGCA to GoAir

The regulator had asked IndiGo to replace 16 A320Neo aircraft's PW engines which have been used for more than 3,000 hours.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Civil aviation regulator DGCA on October 29 asked GoAir to replace 13 A320Neo aircraft's PW engines, which have been used for over 3,000 hours, within the next 15 days or face grounding of airplanes, an official said.

The 13 aircraft have to be fitted with at least one modified Pratt and Whitney (PW) low-pressure turbine engine within the next 15 days, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official told PTI.

The official said there are 13 aircraft in the airline's fleet in which both the PW engines have been used for more than 3,000 hours.

Close

Two budget carriers -- GoAir and IndiGo -- have been facing glitches for the last few years in PW engines that power many of their A320Neo planes.

On October 28, the regulator had asked IndiGo to replace 16 A320Neo aircraft's PW engines, which have been used for more than 3,000 hours.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 05:16 pm

tags #Business #Economy #IndiGo #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.