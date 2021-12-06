'Repeal AFSPA' Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio reiterates after Mon district killings

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on December 6 reiterated the long-standing demand of Naga people to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).



Nagaland and the Naga people have always opposed #AFSPA. It should be repealed.

— Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 6, 2021

"Nagaland and the Naga people have always opposed AFSPA. It should be repealed,” Rio said while attending the funeral of the slain civilians.

He said the Centre will be providing ex-gratia of Rs 11 lakh to the kin of the deceased and the state government will be giving another Rs 5 lakh to them.

An Indian Express report quoted the chief minister saying that “I have spoken to the Union Home Minister and he is taking the matter very seriously. We’ve given financial assistance to affected families. I have also urged the Centre to remove AFSPA from Nagaland as the law is a black spot on the image of the country.”

Earlier in the day, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had also called for the repeal of AFSPA.

Nagaland has been under AFSPA for nearly 60 years now. AFSPA was not withdrawn from Nagaland even after a framework agreement was signed by Naga insurgent groups and government interlocutor RN Ravi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

Rio's statement came a day after the Indian Army gunned down at least 11 civilians in the Mon district. The “unfortunate incident” took place when the Indian Army had opened fire at a group of labourers who were returning home; it is believed to have been a case of mistaken identity. The security forces were conducting a search operation in the area at the time.

The Army had received intel on the movement of militants of the Yung Aung faction in a vehicle that reportedly resembled the one that the labourers were returning in.

“The incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law,” the Indian Army in its statement said.

“The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries,” it added.

The Nagaland Chief Minister has already ordered a high-level probe by a special investigation team (SIT).

He tweeted: “The unfortunate incident leading to the killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families and speedy recovery of those injured. High-level SIT will investigate, and justice will be delivered as per the law of the land.”

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to make a statement on the incident in Parliament today.