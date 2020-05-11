App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repatriation flights to India: Track daily updates on arrivals

On May 11, repatriation flights to India have been scheduled from the United Kingdom, the United States, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and Bahrain.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
India, via the Vande Bharat Mission, is repatriating Indians stranded abroad due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Repatriation flights have been scheduled from May 8 to May 15 under the mission.

On May 11, flights are scheduled from the United Kingdom, the United States, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Malaysia and Bahrain. The schedule is subject to changes.

The schedule for today is as follows:

> London to Delhi to Bengaluru (Arrival in Bengaluru: 0300 hrs)
> San Francisco to Mumbai to Hyderabad (Arrival in Hyderabad: 0845 hrs)
> Dhaka to Mumbai (Arrival in Mumbai: 1530 hrs)
> Dubai to Kochi (Arrival in Kochi: 2010 hrs)
> Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad (Arrival in Hyderabad: 2030 hrs)
> Kuala Lumpur to Chennai (Arrival in Chennai: 2140 hrs)

> Bahrain to Kozhikode (Arrival at Kozhikode: 2320 hrs)

The announcement to begin the first phase of the repatriation drive was announced by the Centre on May 4.

Passengers will have to pay for their own tickets.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

These flights will also carry foreigners currently stranded in India and Indians settled in other countries back home on its way to these countries.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at various airports across India including the installation of thermal temperature scanning systems for passengers arriving from abroad.

The Centre had announced that from May 7 to 13, 64 Air India flights will be evacuating 15,000 Indian nationals stranded across 12 nations due to the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on May 11, 2020 10:03 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #World News

