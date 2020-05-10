Repatriation flights to India: Track daily updates on arrivals, departures

India began its first repatriation flight to bring back Indians stranded abroad via its Vande Bharat Mission on May 8. Flights have been scheduled over May 8 to May 15 under the mission.

Today, on May 10, flights have been scheduled from the United Kingdom, Singapore, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and the United States. The schedule is subject to changes.

- London to Mumbai (Arrival at Mumbai: 0130 hrs)- Singapore to Mumbai (Arrival at Mumbai: 1230 hrs)- Dhaka to Mumbai (Arrival at Mumbai: 1530 hrs)- Riyadh to Delhi (Arrival at Delhi: 2000 hrs)- London to Delhi (Arrival at Delhi: 2250 hrs)- Manila to Mumbai (Arrival at Mumbai: 2300 hrs)

- Newark to Mumbai (Arrival at Mumbai: 1215 hrs + 2 days)

The announcement to begin the first phase of the repatriation drive was announced by the Centre on May 4. Passengers will have to pay for their own tickets.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

These flights will also carry foreigners currently stranded in India and Indians settled in other countries back home on its way to these countries.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at various airports across India including the installation of thermal temperature scanning systems for passengers arriving from abroad.

The Centre had announced that from May 7 to 13, 64 Air India flights will be evacuating 15,000 Indian nationals stranded across 12 nations due to the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak.